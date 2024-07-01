Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $50.96 Million Position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 998,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF comprises 0.9% of Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned 0.57% of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF worth $50,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,658,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,658,000 after acquiring an additional 343,785 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 73,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 2,601.7% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 6,114 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,476,839 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.94. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a one year low of $36.77 and a one year high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

