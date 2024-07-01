Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Lowers Stock Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lessened its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,124 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,254 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned about 0.08% of Deckers Outdoor worth $19,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 437.5% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth about $36,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 265.2% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $975.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $775.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,110.00 to $1,026.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $960.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,000.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,023.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deckers Outdoor

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total transaction of $4,938,891.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,942,435.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total transaction of $4,938,891.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,942,435.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Caroti Stefano sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,079.74, for a total transaction of $5,398,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,109,699.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,101 shares of company stock valued at $28,858,562. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DECK traded down $20.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $947.24. The stock had a trading volume of 359,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,992. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $484.02 and a 1 year high of $1,106.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $951.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $864.04. The firm has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.13. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The company had revenue of $959.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 30.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

