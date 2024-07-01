Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Reduces Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE cut its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,806 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $100.31. 9,782,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,705,261. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.04 and a 1 year high of $100.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.49.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.