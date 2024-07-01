Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Reduces Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Posted by on Jul 1st, 2024

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE cut its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOVFree Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,806 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $100.31. 9,782,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,705,261. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.04 and a 1 year high of $100.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.49.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

(Free Report)

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOVFree Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.