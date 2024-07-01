Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $279,000 in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rossmore Private Capital raised its stake in Bank of America by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 26,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Kennedy Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 58,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.01. The company had a trading volume of 26,766,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,869,418. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.12. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $40.34. The firm has a market cap of $312.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.22%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BAC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.79.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

