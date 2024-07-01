Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 195 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 2.2% in the first quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 23,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Talbot Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 89,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,297,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 29,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ABBV. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Guggenheim increased their price target on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, HSBC upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.64.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.7 %

ABBV stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $170.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,194,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,670,859. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.70 and a twelve month high of $182.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.56, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 183.98%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

