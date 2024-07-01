Contineum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTNM) Stock Price Up 13.5%

Contineum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTNM – Get Free Report) shares were up 13.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.99 and last traded at $19.99. Approximately 20,679 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 93,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.61.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTNM. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Contineum Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Contineum Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Contineum Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Contineum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($3.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($3.02). Equities analysts forecast that Contineum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Contineum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel oral small molecule therapies for neuroscience, inflammation, and immunology indications with high unmet need. Its lead asset is PIPE-791, a novel, brain penetrant, small molecule inhibitor of the lysophosphatidic acid 1 receptor (LPA1R) for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and progressive multiple sclerosis (MS).

