Contrasting Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) & Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) and Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Brandywine Realty Trust and Healthpeak Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brandywine Realty Trust 0 2 2 0 2.50 Healthpeak Properties 0 6 7 1 2.64

Brandywine Realty Trust currently has a consensus target price of $5.63, suggesting a potential upside of 25.56%. Healthpeak Properties has a consensus target price of $19.41, suggesting a potential downside of 0.97%. Given Brandywine Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Brandywine Realty Trust is more favorable than Healthpeak Properties.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brandywine Realty Trust -40.61% -14.62% -5.42% Healthpeak Properties 8.56% 2.54% 1.15%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.3% of Brandywine Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.6% of Healthpeak Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Brandywine Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Healthpeak Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brandywine Realty Trust $514.65 million 1.50 -$196.79 million ($1.22) -3.67 Healthpeak Properties $2.18 billion 6.32 $306.01 million $0.35 56.00

Healthpeak Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Brandywine Realty Trust. Brandywine Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Healthpeak Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Brandywine Realty Trust has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Healthpeak Properties has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Brandywine Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.4%. Healthpeak Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. Brandywine Realty Trust pays out -49.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Healthpeak Properties pays out 342.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Brandywine Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Healthpeak Properties beats Brandywine Realty Trust on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale. Our purpose is to shape, connect and inspire the world around us through our expertise, the relationships we foster, the communities in which we live and work, and the history we build together.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

