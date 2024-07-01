Corebridge Financial’s (CRBG) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CRBG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Corebridge Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Corebridge Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.18.

Get Corebridge Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of CRBG stock opened at $29.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Corebridge Financial has a one year low of $17.37 and a one year high of $34.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.34. The company has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.99.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. Corebridge Financial had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Corebridge Financial will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corebridge Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.21%.

Insider Transactions at Corebridge Financial

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $876,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 294,203,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,590,746,171.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Corebridge Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBG. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial by 25,998,738.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 324,205,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,022,291,000 after buying an additional 324,204,270 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Corebridge Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $225,561,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Corebridge Financial by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,713,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,626,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648,673 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 10,010,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,831,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $105,728,000. 98.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corebridge Financial

(Get Free Report)

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corebridge Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corebridge Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.