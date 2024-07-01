Cosmos Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.65 Billion (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for approximately $6.77 or 0.00010770 BTC on exchanges. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $2.65 billion and approximately $92.42 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded down 0.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.95 or 0.00046088 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00008390 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00012873 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00005764 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

