Creditcoin Trading Up 3% Over Last 7 Days (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 1st. In the last week, Creditcoin has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $168.61 million and approximately $6.83 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00000763 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001389 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,570,839 coins and its circulating supply is 350,092,249 coins. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Biswap (BSW) token is used for governance of the Biswap platform, allowing holders to vote on proposals and earn a share of revenue. It is also used for LP token farming, staking, and transaction fee discounts on Biswap’s DEX.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.