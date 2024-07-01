Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Short Interest Down 15.3% in June

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 838,300 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the May 31st total of 989,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 54.8 days.
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:CROMF traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.06. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $10.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.87.
About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust
