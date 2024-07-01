Cronos (CRO) Price Reaches $0.0920 on Top Exchanges

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. One Cronos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0920 or 0.00000145 BTC on exchanges. Cronos has a market cap of $2.44 billion and approximately $7.33 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cronos has traded up 6.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00046600 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00008424 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00012954 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00010795 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00005748 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Cronos Coin Profile

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

