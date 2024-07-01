CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the May 31st total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CSPCY traded up C$0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting C$3.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,853. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.34 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.23. CSPC Pharmaceutical Group has a 52 week low of C$2.63 and a 52 week high of C$3.71.

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0573 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from CSPC Pharmaceutical Group’s previous dividend of $0.06.

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Company Profile

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, other Asian regions, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Finished Drugs, Bulk Products, and Functional Food and Others segments.

