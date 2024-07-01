Culp (NYSE:CULP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.05, Zacks reports. Culp had a negative return on equity of 16.06% and a negative net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $49.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS.

Culp Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE CULP traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.48. The company had a trading volume of 64,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,427. The company has a market capitalization of $55.87 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.82. Culp has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $5.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Culp in a research note on Sunday, June 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Culp

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

