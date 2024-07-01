CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

CVR Partners Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:UAN opened at $75.66 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.21. CVR Partners has a 52-week low of $60.50 and a 52-week high of $94.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $127.67 million during the quarter. CVR Partners had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 26.35%.

CVR Partners Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVR Partners

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $1.92 per share. This represents a $7.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 97.71%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of CVR Partners by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 17,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVR Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in CVR Partners by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 8,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CVR Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CVR Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $506,000. Institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

CVR Partners Company Profile

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

