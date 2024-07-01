CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,133 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,669 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.0% during the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 13,238 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.6% during the first quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 84,028 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth $316,000. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth $1,475,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVS. Robert W. Baird began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on CVS Health from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Leerink Partnrs lowered CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on CVS Health from $76.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.05.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.15. The company had a trading volume of 7,805,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,069,528. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.13. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.77 and a fifty-two week high of $83.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.52.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Further Reading

