Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CYCC opened at $1.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.30. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $13.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.58.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.93) by $2.66. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,401.34% and a negative return on equity of 1,009.04%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($7.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

