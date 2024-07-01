Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Director B Lynne Parshall Sells 5,000 Shares

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) Director B Lynne Parshall sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $271,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,932. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

B Lynne Parshall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 17th, B Lynne Parshall sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $262,750.00.

Cytokinetics Stock Performance

Shares of CYTK traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.70. 1,951,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,726,248. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.24. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $25.98 and a 1 year high of $110.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 0.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.38) earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CYTK. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $122.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $108.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $106.00 to $78.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.06.

Institutional Trading of Cytokinetics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYTK. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 5.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 4.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the third quarter worth approximately $414,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the third quarter worth approximately $632,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

