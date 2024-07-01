DATA Communications Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:DCMDF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

DATA Communications Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:DCMDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, an increase of 12.6% from the May 31st total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days.

DATA Communications Management Price Performance

DCMDF stock remained flat at $1.95 during trading on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.22. DATA Communications Management has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $2.83.

DATA Communications Management Company Profile

Featured Stories

DATA Communications Management Corp. provides solution to solve complex marketing and communication workflows primarily in the United States and Canada. It offers DCMFlex for workflow management; digital asset management software; PRSNL, an end-to-end solution for creating personalized videos; OptiChanl helps you automate complex location-based brick and mortar advertising, including retail marketing and visual merchandising; MKTGFLO supports end-to-end creation, planning and execution of multichannel marketing; digital signage; and print and communication management.

