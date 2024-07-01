DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
DAVIDsTEA Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:DTEA opened at $0.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.29. DAVIDsTEA has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $2.70. The company has a market cap of $13.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.66.
DAVIDsTEA Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than DAVIDsTEA
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Receive News & Ratings for DAVIDsTEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DAVIDsTEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.