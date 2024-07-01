Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Trading 1.6% Higher

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) shot up 1.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $140.23 and last traded at $140.13. 4,457,756 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 9,999,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.91.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DELL shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.81.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.43 and a 200 day moving average of $110.55. The company has a market cap of $99.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. The company had revenue of $22.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.70 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.33%.

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 106,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.15, for a total transaction of $13,752,279.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 356,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,987,344.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 106,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.15, for a total value of $13,752,279.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 356,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,987,344.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 2,837,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total value of $379,559,628.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,412,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,730,137,233.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,246,728 shares of company stock valued at $842,917,457. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 58.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 748.7% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

