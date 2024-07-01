Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.22.

DNLI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush cut their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Denali Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denali Therapeutics

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Jennifer E. Cook sold 1,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $31,682.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,425.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $30,471.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,006.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jennifer E. Cook sold 1,458 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $31,682.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,038 shares in the company, valued at $435,425.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $447,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,731,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,499 shares in the last quarter. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $4,301,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,049,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $831,000. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of DNLI stock opened at $23.22 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.29. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.19 and a beta of 1.37. Denali Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $30.79.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.01. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 11.46% and a negative net margin of 36.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS. Analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company's transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

