Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Coverage Initiated at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $2.60 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Denison Mines to a sell rating in a research report on Sunday, May 19th.

Denison Mines Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of DNN opened at $1.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 1.72. Denison Mines has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $2.47.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Denison Mines had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 888.36%. The business had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Denison Mines will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNN. Glenorchy Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. &PARTNERS acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the first quarter worth $34,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Denison Mines by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the first quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

