Desjardins Analysts Give Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) a C$15.50 Price Target

Desjardins set a C$15.50 price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CSH.UN. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. TD Securities set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Chartwell Retirement Residences currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$14.75.

Get Chartwell Retirement Residences alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Chartwell Retirement Residences

Chartwell Retirement Residences Trading Up 0.4 %

Chartwell Retirement Residences Dividend Announcement

Shares of TSE:CSH.UN opened at C$12.85 on Friday. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 1 year low of C$9.06 and a 1 year high of C$12.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.62 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.11, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of C$3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.19 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -290.48%.

About Chartwell Retirement Residences

(Get Free Report)

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.