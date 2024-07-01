Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target to $280.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $215.00 to $280.00 in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FSLR. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $271.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $268.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. DZ Bank downgraded First Solar from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Susquehanna reissued a positive rating and issued a $258.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered First Solar from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $267.52.

First Solar stock opened at $225.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. First Solar has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $306.77.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.30. First Solar had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 28.75%. The business had revenue of $794.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that First Solar will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $421,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,549 shares in the company, valued at $922,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $422,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,412 shares in the company, valued at $6,584,512. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $421,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,490 shares of company stock worth $13,301,803 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in First Solar in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in First Solar in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in First Solar during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

