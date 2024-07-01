Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts WPP (LON:WPP) Price Target to GBX 990

WPP (LON:WPP – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 998 ($12.66) to GBX 990 ($12.56) in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 910 ($11.54).
WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.
