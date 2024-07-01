Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts WPP (LON:WPP) Price Target to GBX 990

WPP (LON:WPP – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 998 ($12.66) to GBX 990 ($12.56) in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 910 ($11.54).

WPP stock opened at GBX 724.40 ($9.19) on Friday. WPP has a 12 month low of GBX 656 ($8.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 878.60 ($11.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.40, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 797.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 764.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7,244.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.11.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

