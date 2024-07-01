Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for PZ Cussons (LON:PZC)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of PZ Cussons (LON:PZC – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 130 ($1.65) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Barclays cut PZ Cussons to an equal weight rating and set a GBX 111 ($1.41) price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 141 ($1.79).

Shares of LON:PZC opened at GBX 98.80 ($1.25) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £423.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1,235.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.23. PZ Cussons has a 1-year low of GBX 81.50 ($1.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 169.60 ($2.15). The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 105.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 111.67.

PZ Cussons plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, edible oils, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care products, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; ointments; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils.

