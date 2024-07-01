Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $175.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $150.00.

DLR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $148.00.

NYSE DLR opened at $152.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Digital Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $108.68 and a 52-week high of $154.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.72. The firm has a market cap of $47.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.24, a P/E/G ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 145.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 6,959 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,950,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 28,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,408,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

