Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Shares Acquired by Morris Financial Concepts Inc.

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAU. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 50.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 29,604 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 244,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,331,000 after acquiring an additional 14,153 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 51.6% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 42,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 14,447 shares in the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 22.0% in the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 308,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,247,000 after purchasing an additional 55,609 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,879,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,153,000 after purchasing an additional 270,162 shares during the period.

Shares of DFAU traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,855. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $37.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.30.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

