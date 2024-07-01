Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV) Shares Acquired by Morris Financial Concepts Inc.

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. owned about 0.09% of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFLV. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 364,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,864,000 after buying an additional 51,968 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 171.5% during the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 76,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 48,131 shares in the last quarter. Envision Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Envision Financial Planning LLC now owns 63,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 5,472 shares during the period. Jentner Corp increased its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jentner Corp now owns 118,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 68,818 shares during the period. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $395,000.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

DFLV stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $28.76. 458,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,329. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.04 and a 200-day moving average of $28.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.78. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $23.26 and a twelve month high of $30.04.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

