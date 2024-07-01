Diploma PLC (OTCMKTS:DPLMF) Short Interest Update

Diploma PLC (OTCMKTS:DPLMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the May 31st total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 174.0 days.

Diploma Stock Performance

Shares of Diploma stock remained flat at $51.53 on Monday. Diploma has a fifty-two week low of $41.74 and a fifty-two week high of $51.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.56.

About Diploma

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies technology-enabled products used in surgical procedures in operating theatres and endoscopy; testing equipment and services for clinical laboratories; and bio-pharma, food safety and testing, and other research-oriented products.

