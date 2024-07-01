Distoken Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DISTW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Distoken Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DISTW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 34.3% from the May 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Distoken Acquisition Price Performance
NASDAQ:DISTW traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,242. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02. Distoken Acquisition has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.37.
Distoken Acquisition Company Profile
