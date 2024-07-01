Distoken Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DISTW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Distoken Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DISTW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 34.3% from the May 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:DISTW traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,242. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02. Distoken Acquisition has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.37.

Distoken Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focus on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology industry that operates in Asia.

