Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,590,000 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the May 31st total of 5,910,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $468,561.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at $505,778.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dollar General news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $468,561.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,778.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar General

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Trading Down 1.2 %

DG stock traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $130.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,308,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,485,476. The company has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $101.09 and a 12 month high of $173.47.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Dollar General from $161.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dollar General from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Dollar General from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.23.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

