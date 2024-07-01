Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. Acquires 1,027 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. TFB Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 87,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 36,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 84,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after buying an additional 6,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.69. 18,759,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,457,803. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $43.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.80.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

