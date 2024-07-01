Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 11.7% of Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $14,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bancorp Inc ME lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $2.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $376.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,015,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,126. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $260.65 and a 1 year high of $380.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $353.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $337.49. The firm has a market cap of $129.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

