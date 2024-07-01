Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. Has $2.96 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises 2.3% of Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. TSA Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,710,000. EQ LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,841,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 69,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,729,000 after acquiring an additional 18,366 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Mendel Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 11,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period.

EFG stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $102.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481,536 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.52. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

