Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. Has $823,000 Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,544,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,453,000 after buying an additional 29,786 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,812,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,916,000 after purchasing an additional 404,970 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,235,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,197,000 after purchasing an additional 129,249 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,668,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,771,000 after purchasing an additional 9,248 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,654,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,752,000 after purchasing an additional 105,580 shares during the period. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $110.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,912,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,402,280. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.85 and a 52 week high of $110.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.30 and a 200-day moving average of $110.28.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.4662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.