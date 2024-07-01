Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. Reduces Stock Position in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (BATS:FDG)

Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. reduced its position in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (BATS:FDG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. owned 0.57% of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BATS FDG traded up $0.36 on Monday, reaching $90.27. 10,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $225.68 million, a P/E ratio of 45.26 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.18 and a 200 day moving average of $79.32.

American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF Profile

The American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (FDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in a narrow selection of mid- and large-cap growth companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Precidian non-transparent model.

