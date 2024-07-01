DTS Co. (OTCMKTS:DTSOF) Short Interest Down 32.9% in June

DTS Co. (OTCMKTS:DTSOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a drop of 32.9% from the May 31st total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
DTS Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DTSOF remained flat at $24.85 during midday trading on Monday. DTS has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.85 and a 200-day moving average of $24.69.
DTS Company Profile
