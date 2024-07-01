Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Bought by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC increased its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 74.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $2,320,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 732,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,994,907.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $2,320,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 732,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,994,907.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $881,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 253,176 shares in the company, valued at $11,828,382.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.
Dynatrace Stock Performance
Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $380.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.20 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 10.81%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have commented on DT. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.96.
Dynatrace Profile
Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.
