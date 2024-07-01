EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO) Short Interest Update

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $309,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF by 485.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 11,267 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 555,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,667,000 after purchasing an additional 8,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 552,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,611,000 after purchasing an additional 13,904 shares during the last quarter.

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSVO traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.25. 176,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,913. EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $21.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.04.

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (BSVO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed, broad, and diverse portfolio of US-listed, small-cap stocks that appear fundamentally undervalued and have environmental, social, and governance attributes as perceived by the fund adviser.

