Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Position Boosted by Stewart & Patten Co. LLC

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 185,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,769 shares during the period. Eastman Chemical comprises approximately 2.8% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $18,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,839,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,332,904,000 after buying an additional 61,580 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,355,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,203,000 after buying an additional 168,038 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,978,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $305,258,000 after buying an additional 39,860 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,575,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,357,000 after buying an additional 168,009 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 19.9% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,807,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,686,000 after buying an additional 299,951 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on EMN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.31.

Eastman Chemical Stock Down 2.9 %

EMN traded down $2.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $95.15. 919,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,010,386. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $68.89 and a one year high of $105.98.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.20. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 41.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 1,975 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.22, for a total value of $195,959.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $10,318,864.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 395,699 shares in the company, valued at $39,878,545.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.22, for a total transaction of $195,959.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,027 shares of company stock valued at $10,885,638 over the last 90 days. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

