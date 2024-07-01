eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.71.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on eBay from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on eBay from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Get eBay alerts:

View Our Latest Report on eBay

Insider Transactions at eBay

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eBay

In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $52,110.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,962,109.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other eBay news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $52,110.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,962,109.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $2,435,344.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 177,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,803,915.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,558 shares of company stock worth $3,001,254. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in eBay in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in eBay by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 732 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank increased its position in shares of eBay by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eBay Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $53.72 on Wednesday. eBay has a 12-month low of $37.17 and a 12-month high of $55.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.32.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. eBay had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 29.11%. eBay’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

About eBay

(Get Free Report

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.