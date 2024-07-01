Echo45 Advisors LLC Purchases 5,293 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Echo45 Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 374,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,293 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 13.5% of Echo45 Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Echo45 Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $18,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,972,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,783,000 after buying an additional 7,370,621 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 12,663,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238,875 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $238,242,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,753,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,307,000 after buying an additional 3,279,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 25.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,601,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,937,000 after buying an additional 2,577,793 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.41. The stock had a trading volume of 8,601,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,567,955. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.99 and its 200 day moving average is $48.90. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

