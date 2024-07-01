ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Short Interest Down 30.8% in June

ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,437,000 shares, a decline of 30.8% from the May 31st total of 6,409,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 46.0 days.

ECN Capital Stock Performance

Shares of ECN Capital stock remained flat at $1.23 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average of $1.68. ECN Capital has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $2.29.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

ECN Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company offers consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.