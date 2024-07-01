ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Short Interest Down 30.8% in June

ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,437,000 shares, a decline of 30.8% from the May 31st total of 6,409,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 46.0 days.
ECN Capital Stock Performance
Shares of ECN Capital stock remained flat at $1.23 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average of $1.68. ECN Capital has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $2.29.
ECN Capital Company Profile
