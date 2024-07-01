Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edgewell Personal Care presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

NYSE EPC opened at $40.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.91. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.84. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1 year low of $33.71 and a 1 year high of $42.15.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $599.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.74 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 32,900.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

