Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Eldorado Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Shares of EGO stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.68. 582,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,584,428. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.63. Eldorado Gold has a 1 year low of $8.30 and a 1 year high of $16.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.92.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $257.97 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eldorado Gold will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $18,548,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,203,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,517,000 after purchasing an additional 295,282 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,269,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,322,000 after purchasing an additional 452,226 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 321.2% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,768,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,167,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

