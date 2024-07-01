Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 603,200 shares, an increase of 11.6% from the May 31st total of 540,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 303,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,347,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,160,000 after purchasing an additional 118,691 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,191,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,812,000 after purchasing an additional 186,335 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,744,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,325,000 after purchasing an additional 82,602 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,477,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,948,000 after purchasing an additional 64,685 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 22.6% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 594,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,194,000 after purchasing an additional 109,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

EPAC traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.56. 303,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,584. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Enerpac Tool Group has a one year low of $24.58 and a one year high of $39.49.

Enerpac Tool Group ( NYSE:EPAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 24th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The company had revenue of $150.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enerpac Tool Group will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

