Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Acquired by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned about 0.10% of Entegris worth $21,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Entegris by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 76,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,152,000 after purchasing an additional 13,834 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Entegris by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 67,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,338,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Entegris by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 7,207 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Entegris by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Entegris by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 5,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.74, for a total value of $624,323.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,316,004. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total transaction of $265,806.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,356 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,727.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 5,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.74, for a total value of $624,323.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,316,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,752 shares of company stock worth $1,792,723. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENTG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Entegris from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.80.

Entegris Stock Performance

ENTG traded down $1.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $133.54. 1,346,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,396,413. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.20, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.16. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.13 and a 1-year high of $146.91.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $771.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

Entegris Profile

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

See Also

