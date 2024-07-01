Entrée Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) Short Interest Update

Entrée Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ERLFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,600 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the May 31st total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Entrée Resources Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of Entrée Resources stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,512. Entrée Resources has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $215.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.20 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.01.

Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Entrée Resources Company Profile

Entrée Resources Ltd., a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral property interests in Canada. Its principal asset is the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum deposit located in Mongolia.

